Canberra (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Australian Cricket Board on Thursday announced its squads for the one day internationals (ODIs) and T20Is for the upcoming series against India. The squads, which include David Warner and Steve Smith, will be led by Aaron Finch. Interestingly, Australia has also recalled all-rounder Moises Henriques while Cameron Green has got a maiden call-up.

The Cricket Australian, meanwhile, said that all-rounder Mitch Marsh, who sustained an ankle injury in the IPL 2020, was also considered for selection but he has been asked to return to domestic cricket to check his fitness.

"Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group. His form was extremely impressive in leading the Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season," said Australian national selector Trevor Hohns, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Similarly, Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience," he added.

Australia's ODI and T20I squads for India series:

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vice captain), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India tour Australia 2020-21

India will tour Australia later this year for three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The Men in Blue will travel to Australia directly after the IPL 2020 from the United Arab Emirates. The BCCI has already announced India's squads for all the three formats. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma, who suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL, has not been selected by the BCCI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma