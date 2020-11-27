Yuzvendra Chahal had earlier conceded 88 runs against England in the 2019 World Cup -- the most by an Indian in the top cricket tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Yuzvendra Chahal broke his own unwanted record of conceding most runs by an Indian spinner in One Day Internationals when he leaked 89 runs in his 10-over spell during the first ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chahal had earlier conceded 88 runs against England in the 2019 World Cup -- the most by an Indian in the top cricket tournament.

The unwanted record of most runs by any Indian player in ODI is held by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The pacer had conceded 106 runs against South Africa in 2015.

Meanwhile, Australia has set up a target of 375 -- the third-highest by any team against India. Mohammed Shami rose to the occasion as other bowlers leaked runs, and took up three crucial wickets of Warner, Maxwell and Steve Smith. Ravindra Jadeja bowled with a relatively better economy but remained wicketless.

Chahal had a decent outing in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League. In 18 appearances, he took 21 wickets at an average of 19.28.

Meanwhile, India is presently struggling in the 375-run chase, having lost four of its batsman, including skipper Virat kohli with not even 150 on the scoreboard.

Playing XI of both sides:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Posted By: Lakshay Raja