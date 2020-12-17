Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed MS Dhoni to become the Indian skipper with most runs against Australia in test matches during his 74-run knock in the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed MS Dhoni to become the Indian skipper with most runs against Australia in test matches during his 74-run knock in the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from the international cricket earlier this year, had scored 813 runs against Australia -- a milestone Kohli surpassed while on his way to his half-century on the first day of the pink-ball test.

Continuing his incredible form at the Adelaide Oval, the Indian skipper built a partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara and steadied India's innings after the early dismissals of openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. Kohli now has scored 482 runs at Adelaide, which is more than at any other ground. He is also fourth in the list of highest run-scorers at Adelaide, behind Brain Lara, Jack Hobbs, and Viv Richards.

Kohli was sent back to pavilion after a terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane while stealing a run in the 77th over of the innings. At the time of filing this story, India are six down for 217 in the third session of the first match.

Earlier in the innings, Kohli was granted a lifeline after Australia made a DRS blunder. Facing Nathan Lyon in the 36th over, Kohli tried to glance a slightly shortish delivery towards short fine leg, but was beaten. The ball took a slight edge off Kohli's glove and was collected by wicket-keeper Tim Paine. The thermal imaging showed a white spot at Kohli's gloves as the ball passed through it. The Indian skipper would have been given out if Australia had taken the review.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja