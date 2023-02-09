'Hard To Believe We Can Drop No. 4 Ranked Test Batsman': Steve Waugh Reacts After AUS Drop Travis Head For Nagpur Test

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has lashed out at the team management for dropping in-form Travis Head from the playing XI of the opening Test against India at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the series opener. While revealing his playing XI at the toss Cummins shocked one and all after he said Peter Handscomb will replace Travis Head while handing debut cap to Todd Murphy.

Reacting on the decision, Waugh posted a picture of Head on his Instagram account and wrote the caption, “Hard to believe we can drop the number 4 ranked test batsman in the world and probably our best batsman in the last 12 months plus he bowls better than average off spin - let’s wait and see-maybe the Aussie selectors are genius’s!,”

Head, the world's fourth-ranked Test hitter, has been shockingly benched by Australia for the first game of the four-match series. He had a stellar home series against West Indies, scoring 525 runs at a mind-boggling average of 87.50, becoming the first Australian batsman to end a home Test summer with over 500 runs and a strike rate over 95.

"We are going to bat. Looks like a pretty even wicket towards the middle. 2017 was a big series. Can't wait to get this started. We have had good preparation. We feel we are really well placed. Two changes Todd Murphy in. Peter Handscomb in for Travis Head," said Cummins.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.