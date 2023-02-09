OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    IND vs AUS 1st Test: Shastri, Gavaskar Amazed With Shami's In-swing Which Took Warner's Off-stump | Watch

    Former Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar who were together in the commentary box left stunned by Shami's delivery that made Warner's stump do a cartwheel.

    By Ankit Bisht
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 03:48 PM (IST)
    ind-vs-aus-1st-test-shastri-gavaskar-amazed-with-shamis-in-swing-which-took-warners-off-stump-watch

    In the opening session of day 1, there was nothing better than Mohammed Shami's in-swinging delivery which rattled David Warner's off-stump in the first Test against Australia on Thursday.

    Australia won the toss and opted to bat first but had a terrible as they lost both openers Usman Khawaja and Warner on an identical score of one run inside three overs.

    Former Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar who were together in the commentary box left stunned by Shami's delivery that made Warner's stump do a cartwheel.

    "Bowled him! Through his defense! The off stump goes for a walk and Australia 2 down," thundered Shastri, who was on commentary duty with legendary batter Gavaskar.

    “What a beauty of delivery this has been from Mohammed Shami. It just looked as if he was warming up in the 1st over. In the 2nd over, having seen Mohammed Siraj taking a wicket from the other end has certainly worked. Steamed in this time, bowled it on the length, and hit the top of the off stump. Gone flying! This is magnificent from Mohammed Shami. Nothing that David Warner could have done because the ball came back just that little bit,” added Gavaskar.

    Also Read
    IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jadeja, Ashwin, Rohit Shine As India Dominate Opening Day In Nagpur

    Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul and Ravichandran Ashwin's three scalps bundled Australia for 177 in 63.5 overs.

    Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the tourists with a gritty 49, while Steve Smith (37), Alex Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb (31) failed to capitalise on a decent start.

    Earlier, Srikar Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav received their first-ever Test caps. Both Suryakumar and Bharat were brought in as like-for-like replacements for the injured Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, respectively.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.