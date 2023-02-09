IND vs AUS 1st Test: Bowling 10-12 Hours Everyday Helped Me A Lot, Says Ravindra Jadeja After Taking Fifer

Returning to international cricket after a months-long hiatus due to a knee injury, Ravindra Jadeja stole the show with his five-wicket haul on the opening day of the first Test against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers from the hosts as he returned with the figures of 5-47 and wreak havoc on the Australian batters. Among his five wickets, the scalp of Steve Smith (37) stole the show as Jadeja dismantled off-stump breaching his defence.

Talking about his spell after the match, Jadeja highlighted that he used to bowl 10-12 hours everyday which helped him.

"In Test match cricket, whatever wicket you take, you are happy with that. I was working hard on my bowling when I was in Bangalore at the NCA. I was bowling 10-12 hours everyday and that helped me a lot. I was working on my rhythm because I knew that I have to play Test match and I have to bowl long spells," Jadeja told the host broadcaster after stumps on day 1.

Before returning to Test cricket, Jadeja, to prove his match fitness, played a Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in which he scalped eight wickets.

"Very happy with the way I was bowling. I was enjoying my bowling. Playing after 5 months, playing Test cricket, it's tough. I was prepared for it and I was working hard on my fitness as well as on my skills at NCA. I played a first-class game (Ranji) after a long time and I bowled almost 42 overs. It gave me a lot of confidence to come here and play a Test match," he said.

"There was no bounce on the wicket, I was targeting the stump-to-stump line. The odd ball was spinning and the odd ball was going straight. Being a left-arm spinner, if you get batsman out caught behind or stumped, you always give credit to the ball," Jadeja added.

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 56 steered India to 77/1 at stumps on day 1. India trail by 100 runs after Australia finished their first innings for 177 after opting to bat first.

Apart from Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin also scalped three wickets while seamers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bagged one scalp apiece.