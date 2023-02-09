IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Second Fastest To Scalp 450 Test Wickets

India ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to scalp 450 wickets in Test cricket and the fastest Indian to the feat.

Ashwin achieved the landmark milestone in the ongoing first Test against Australia on Thursday at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. He reached the monumental figure in his 89th Test, bettering former India legendary spinner Anil Kumble's feat.

Kumble completed his 450 Test wickets in 89 matches while Sri Lanka mystery spinner Muttiah Muralitharan remains the fastest to the feat as he achieved the figure in his 80th Test.

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨

4⃣5⃣0⃣ Test wickets & going strong 🙌 🙌



Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 as he becomes only the second #TeamIndia cricketer after Anil Kumble to scalp 4⃣5⃣0⃣ or more Test wickets 👏 👏



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/SwTGoyHfZx #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vwXa5Mil9W

Ashwin became the ninth bowler to reach 450 wickets in Test cricket history. He scalped two wickets in the second session after remaining wicketless in the opening session.

At the time of Tea, Australia were at 174/8 after 60 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

India had a terrific second session as the hosts scalped six wickets in the session. Jadeja picked four wickets in the session while Ashwin bagged two wickets.