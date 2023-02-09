IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jadeja, Ashwin, Rohit Shine As India Dominate Opening Day In Nagpur

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped five and three wickets respectively followed by skipper Rohit Sharma's fifty to put India in a dominating position on the opening day of the first Test against Australia on Thursday.

After wrapping Australia's first innings for 177, India finished for 77/1 at stumps on day 1. Rohit is unbeaten on 56 while nightwatchman Ashwin is yet to open the scoring.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat but Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami made sure that they had a tottering start. Australia lost both openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner cheaply.