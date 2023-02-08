IND vs AUS 1st Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Vs Australia: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Opening Test In Nagpur 9:30 AM IST February 9, Thursday

The much-anticipated Test series of the year between India and Australia will begin at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, February 9.

India's focus will be winning the series and booking a place for the World Test Championship final which will be played in June at the Oval. Currently, India retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 win against Australia in the 2020-21 tour.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins-led Australia will eye their first series win against India after the 2014-15 tour.

Here is the Australia Tour of India 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs AUS Playing 11s Australia Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – Australia Tour of India.

Toss: The first Test match toss between India and Australia will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Time: 9:30 AM, Thursday, February 9

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

IND vs AUS 1st Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey, KS Bharat

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (c), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins

IND vs AUS Propable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb/Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris.