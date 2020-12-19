Ind vs Aus 1st Test: This is India's personal lowest total in Test match cricket. Previously India's lowest Test match total was 42 runs against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in 1974.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In an embarrassing turn of events, Team India on Saturday ended their second innings at only 36 runs during the opening session of the third day of the first day/night Test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Now the Australian team only needs a mere 90 to win the first Test in the four-match series.

This is India's personal lowest total in Test match cricket. Previously India's lowest Test match total was 42 runs against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in 1974, which is known in Indian cricket parlance as "Summer of 42". This is also the seventh-lowest score ever made by a team in Test Cricket's history.

In another blow for the team India, star pacer Mohammed Shami's series could well be over due to a wrist injury from a short ball from Pat Cummins, which could potentially be a fracture. Shami could not continue and the Indian innings was terminated at 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs.

Chasing the easy goal, Australia reached 15 for no loss at dinner break and are expected to complete formalities into the second session.

After a decent 53-run first innings lead, India are now staring at a humiliating defeat with only 89 runs to defend. At one stage, India were reduced to 26 for 8 and looked like equalling the lowest ever Test score (26 by New Zealand) but Hanuma Vihari's boundary helped them evade entry into the dark pages of cricketing history.

On the day, the Indian batting was completely exposed by the extra bounce generated by Australian pacers, who bowled every delivery on the off-middle channel after landing on the seam. In an inexplicable collapse, India's much vaunted batsmen fell like nine pins with not a single one able to reach double figures.

Once nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (2) was out in the first over, the home pacers, led by Josh Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) and Pat Cummins (10.2-4-21-4), literally decimated the tourists and also caused lasting damage to their already bruised egos.

The likes of Mayank Agarwal (9), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) were all out in similar fashion. All the deliveries were almost identical, angled in, which forced the batsmen to jab at them and just bounced a wee bit more. They deviated a shade taking outside edges to Tim Paine behind the stumps.

Skipper Virat Kohli (4) was dismissed in the manner he used to get out in England back in 2014, trying to drive delivery on the fifth stump and caught at gully.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan