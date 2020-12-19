Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Australia trample India by 8 wickets after Virat Kohli and co. record their lowest total in test history
In what would go down as one of the worst matches in the Indian test history, Australia trampled India by eight wickets after restricting the Virat Kohli's men to just 36 in the second innings of the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide on Saturday.
