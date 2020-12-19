In what would go down as one of the worst matches in the Indian test history, Australia trampled India by eight wickets after restricting the Virat Kohli's men to just 36 in the second innings of the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In what would go down as one of the worst matches in the Indian test history, Australia trampled India by eight wickets after restricting the Virat Kohli's men to just 36 in the second innings of the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide on Saturday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja