Ind vs Aus 1st ODI: Chasing a target of massive 375 runs, team India could only manage to score 308 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. For India, Hardik Pandya scored most (90) runs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith's glorious centuries helped Aussies defeat India by 66 runs in the first ODI of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground, making an impressive start to the tour.

Chasing a target of massive 375 runs, team India could only manage to score 308 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. A pitch that looked docile during the first half suddenly came to life in the second as Josh Hazlewood (3/55) bounced out the Indian top-order, including Kohli and a frightened Shreyas Iyer, who got himself into a tangle.

Despite openers, Mayank Agarwal and Dhawan did get off to a flier and added 53 in the first five overs. Speedster Hazlewood started the damage by removing Agarwal (22) in the sixth over.



Skipper Virat Kohli joined Dhawan in the middle and added 25 runs for the second wicket. But looking to up the ante with an eye on the required rate, Kohli too became a victim of Hazlewood after hitting a run-a-ball 21.

After top order debacle, Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan stabled Indian inning and the duo stitched an impressive partnership of 128 runs. Pandya scored 90 runs off 76 deliveries, while Shikhar Dhawan amassed 74 off 86 balls. The impressive show by both batsmen delayed the inevitable but it was always a catch-up game after the team was reduced to 101 for 4 inside 14 overs.

Big-hearted leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/54 in 10 overs) dismissed Dhawan and Pandya in quick succession as India surrendered to scoreboard pressure finishing at 308/8 after 50 overs.

Earlier, Smith and Finch's tons guided the hosts to a mammoth 374/6 in their 50 overs. Having opted to bat after winning the toss, Australia got off to a brilliant start with openers David Warner and Finch scoring regular boundaries.



The duo kept the scoreboard running and touched the 100-run mark in the 19th over. Mohammed Shami handed India the first breakthrough as he dismissed Warner (69), ending their 156-run partnership. But the joy was shortlived as Smith came out to bat.

Smith and Finch proved too good for the Indian bowlers and took Australia past the 200-run mark in the 34th over. Smith completed his half-century off just 36 deliveries. Finch kept plugging the gaps and went on to score his 17th ODI century, putting the hosts in a dominating position. Their 108-run stand was brought to an end in the 40th over by Jasprit Bumrah, who sent Aaron Finch (114) back to the pavilion.

The Australian inning was again boosted with Maxwell's 45-run cameo before Shami ended his 19-ball stay at the crease in the 45th over. Holding his own, Smith completed his century off 62 balls in the 49th over. Alex Carey and Pat Cummins scored six runs in the final over as Australia finished on 374.

Posted By: Talib Khan