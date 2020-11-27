Blistering knocks of 114 and 105 by Aaron Finch and Steven Smith guided Australia to 374/6 at the end of 50 overs in the first One Day International against India at Sydney Cricket Stadium on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Blistering knocks of 114 and 105 by Aaron Finch and Steven Smith guided Australia to 374/6 at the end of 50 overs in the first One Day International against India at Sydney Cricket Stadium on Friday. This is the third highest total by any team against India in ODIs.

Batting first, Australia got off to a superb start, with David Warner and Aaron Finch adding up 156 for the first wicket. Finch marched on after Warner's dismissal and notched up his 28th ODI century in the process. Glenn Maxwell returned to the form and played a handy knock of 45 in the middle overs, but it was Smith who stole the show with his 10th ODI ton off just 62 balls that helped his team set a mammoth target of 375.

Mohammed Shami rose to the occasion as other bowlers leaked runs, and took up three crucial wickets of Warner, Maxwell and Steve Smith. Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled with an economy of over 8 and took one wicket each. Ravindra Jadeja bowled with a relatively better economy but remained wicketless.

Playing XI of both sides:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Posted By: Lakshay Raja