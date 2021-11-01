New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After witnessing their second defeat in ICC T20I World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli-led India will now lock horns with Afghanistan led by Mohammad Nabi on Wednesday in the Super 12s of the ICC T201 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Team India, after witnessing 8 wickets defeat from New Zealand failed yet again to open their account at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 are in desperate need to win the upcoming match against Afghanistan to stay alive in the Tournament this year.

Here's everything you need to know about the high octane clash between the two sides:

When will India face Afghanistan at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021?

India will face Afghanistan on November 3, 2021.

What about the timings of the match?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm.

Where will the match between India and Afghanistan take place?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in UAE.

Where can I watch the much-anticipated game between India and Afghanistan on Wednesday?

You can watch India vs Afghanistan match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

Can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021?

You can watch India vs Afghanistan on Disney + HotStar.

Here take a look at the Playing XI of both teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Hardik Pandya.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq,Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Usman Ghani

Posted By: Ashita Singh