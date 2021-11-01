Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Team India will lock horns with Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in the upcoming match of ICC T20I WC 2021 on November 3. While India has failed to secure any victory in the tournament till now Afghanistan, on the other hand, has won 3 games in the WC 2021.

India witnessed a 10-wickets defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan and they lost the match against New Zealand by 8 wickets on Sunday. On the other hand, Afghanistan has won their last match against Nambia with 62 runs on Monday.

India made some changes in the last game as they brought Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur into the squad but still finished on the losing side. In the next match, India will hope to open their account in the WC 2021 tournament to keep their chances of qualifying in the Semifinals afloat.

Here have a look at dream 11, probable playing XI, and full squads of India and Afghanistan:

DreamXI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah,Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravinder Jadeja, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Najibullah-Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul

Here's the probable playing XI of both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya/ Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/ Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Full Squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Hardik Pandya.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq,Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Usman Ghani

