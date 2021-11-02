Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli's team India will be facing Afghanistan on November 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. This will be the third match for India in the Super 12 league stage while Afghanistan have already played 4 games in the tournament. India have failed to win to secure any win the tournament as they lost against Pakistan in the very first match and again witnessed a defeat by 8 wickets from New Zealand in the last game on Sunday, October 24.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report and weather forecast about the India-Afghanistan clash at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE:

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is likely to favour spinners as play a significant role in the middle overs. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions, with run-scoring being relatively easy against the hard new ball. The batters will be wary of the turn-on offer, making for a good contest in the middle overs. In the upcoming match, Dew can play a very important role in the progress and the outcome of the same.

Weather Forecast:

The weather in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 3rd will remain hot as the temperature there will hover around 32 degrees Celsius with 69 percent humidity. However, there are no chances of rain and the match will remain uninterrupted.

Probable Playing XIs of both sides:

IND:KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy

AFG:Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi/Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Naveen ul Haq

Following defeat from New Zealand, India is now in desperate need of a win to survive in the tournament. To qualify in the semi-final, it is very important for Virat Kohli and Co. that from here on, they win every single match and that too with bigger margins.

Posted By: Ashita Singh