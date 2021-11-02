Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Team India on November 3rd will lock horns with Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Virat Kohli's Team India will be aiming at opening

The upcoming match is crucial for the teams as the outcome will decide fate of both the teams in the ICC T20I World Cup 2021. So far India has played 2 matches and failed to secure any victory on the other hand Afghanistan have played 4 matches and won 3 out of them.

If we talk about the head-to-head records of both the teams then India holds a clear 2-0 edge over Afghanistan in T20Is. In both matches of India vs Afghanistan that were played in the T20 World Cups (one in 2010 and the other in 2012 edition) with India emerged as winners.

Here, have a look at Key Players of both sides in the upcoming India vs Afghanistan match:

Virat Kohli

Captain Virat Kohli is one such player who is the heart of the Indian batting line-up. With India in a do-or-die situation, the skipper needs to pull his team together for the upcoming challenger. However, Virat score a half-century against Pakistan in their first match on October 24.

KL Rahul

The right-hand batsman opens for India and often scores big runs. While his performance so far was disappointing, he managed to get off to a decent start against New Zealand, scoring three boundaries. In the upcoming match against Afghanistan KL Rahul will probably look forward to converting his boundaries into the big total.

Rashid Khan

Afghanistan will be looking towards the all-rounder, to step in during Ind vs Afghanistan. Rashid is one of the players who have troubled Indian batters in the past. In his 6 T20Is since March 2020, he picked up 18 wickets in the IPL this edition and picked up a wicket in each of the 7 games played in UAE.

Hazratullah Zazai

Hazratullah is one of the key players for Afghanistan and his team will be looking toward him to step up in the crucial match against India. In the Pakistan Super League organized in UAE, he played just 5 games, but scored 212 runs, including 3 fifties. His T20 strike rate of 147.89 in 65 games is a decent indicator of his power-hitting prowess.

Posted By: Ashita Singh