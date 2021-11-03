Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Team India might not have succeeded to score a win in the first two matches in the ICC T201 WC 2021 which is currently going on in UAE but it isn't too late for them to bounce back and open their accounts yet. Virat Kohli's side is well aware of the fact that the upcoming matches in the tournament are critical and this particular match with the Afghanistan match is literal a do-or-die for India.

As India is gearing up for today's big match, the skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma of the team were seen releasing sweat in the nets together during a practice session ahead of India vs Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video in which both the seasoned batters can be seen fine-tuning their shots in the nets. Virat was practicing his trademark cover drive while Rohit was playing his pull shot.

“Talk about getting into the groove @imVkohli | @ImRo45,” the BCCI tweeted.

Take a look at the video here:

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma haven't scored big in the matches uptil now. While Kohli was decent in match against Pakistan but Rohit hasn't been able to score after his magnificent knock of 60 runs in the first warm-up of the tournament.

Following the above tweet, BCCI shared another Tweet featuring Ravinder Jadeja and wrote, "That's some hitting, @imjadeja."

In the shared video all-rounder, Jadeja can be seen hitting a massive shot while practicing in the nets on his batting.

India in the upcoming match against Afghanistan will aim at opening their account and to survive in the tournament. India will play its third match of the Super 12 league in T20 WC.

