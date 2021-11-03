Abu Dhabi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's opener KL Rahul expressed his happiness after he thrashed Afghanistan bowlers in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. India, owing to Rahul and Rohit's fiery batting posted a total of 210 runs against Afghanistan.

Rahul in the post-innings interaction said, "It's the best wicket we've batted on in the last three games. The wicket looks better if the openers give you a solid foundation, and that's what Rohit and I tried to do. Very happy with the batting performance. We've played together for a long time, we understand each other, even with the running between the wickets, and we have the freedom to go out there and play our games."

"I was trying to stay in good shape and not muscle the ball. You either play out the main bowler or go after him, but we had wickets in hand, so it doesn't matter if it's Rashid Khan or anyone else, and it came off for us today. Feels good to get runs off their No 1 bowler," he added.

Put in to bat first, after Afghanistan won the toss, India took off at a fiery start with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring 53 runs in the powerplay. Both the openers starred with the bat and smashed 74 and 69, respectively. Runs kept flowing from the willow of the Indian pair as, by the end of the 10 overs, India's score read 85/0.

Rohit Sharma brought up his half-century in the 12th over while later in the same over KL Rahul smashed six, as the Indian openers crossed their 100 runs partnership. The openers stitched a partnership of 140 runs.

In the last two overs, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya continued the attack as the duo gathered 35 runs and brought team India to a total of 210 at the end of the innings.





Posted By: Ashita Singh