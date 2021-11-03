New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Team India and Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan will square off today in a do or die match at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India needs to win this match at any cost to keep their hopes alive to reach the quarter-finals of the marquee tournament, while Afghanistan's win in the match could help them better their chances to reach the top 2 of their group.

India, after crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand in the first two matches, will look for a massive win to keep them afloat in the tournament. A victory against Afghanistan although might not be enough for Virat Kohli and his men as they would also need the Afghans to beat New Zealand later in the tournament. Further, India also needs to win their remaining matches against Namibia and Scotland with big margins to better their run rate in case Afghanistan defeats New Zealand.

India's run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and the performance that they have put in is not worthy of a semi-final spot even though mathematics keeps their hopes alive. Meanwhile, Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan would like to use all their might and T20 freelancing experience to add insult to the Indian injury and prolong the nightmare that started on October 24.

For Kohli, in probably his last three matches as T20 captain of India, one would expect some prudent team selections and it starts with the question of repeatedly ignoring a player of Ashwin's calibre. But desperate times call for desperate measures and against Afghanistan, which is not used to facing a spinner of Ashwin's class, his presence might just prove to be beneficial.

India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Dream XI Prediction:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rishabh Pant, Najibullah Zadran, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Probable Playing 11:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi/Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen ul Haq.

India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Squads:

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan