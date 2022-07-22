IND v WI, 1st ODI: Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of First Two ODIs Due To Knee injury

The Board Of Control For Cricket in India, BCCI on Friday announced that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies due to an injury to his right knee. News of his injury came sometime before the commencement of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match. Currently, the medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly.

"Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies. The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly," tweeted BCCI.

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Queen's Park Oval. In the absence of Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer will be donning the hat of the vice-captain.

Speaking at the toss, Shikhar Dhawan said, "We were thinking of batting second, the weather looks like it will rain later on and the wicket is sticky but we are happy to bat first. I'm a very cool captain and like to guide the team, I will love to take the right decision but importantly make sure the process is right, we are focussing on the process and make sure we get the right result."

"It's complimentary, so much talent in the country due to our domestic cricket and the IPL. The boys got a lot of exposure, it's a great opportunity for all to showcase our talent. There's Surya, Shreyas, and Sanju all the boys are quite good - even myself (smiles). Lots of fans come from overseas to support us, we always like playing here in the Caribbean, the guys are really looking forward to it," he said.