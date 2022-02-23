New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: On Saturday, Rohit Sharma was announced the captain of India's Test team and with this Rohit is now leading all formats of cricket for India. Rohit is now all set to lead the country against Sri Lanka in a Two match test series. India captain Rohit Sharma in a pre-tour presser on Wednesday said becoming the skipper of India across all formats has meant that he has got many challenges to look forward to.

"It's a huge honour and a great feeling to be captaining India in all three forms. I have a lot of challenges to look forward to now. Once the opportunity came through, I was glad and very happy to be captain of the team. We have got a solid bunch of guys and looking forward to leading them on the park and seeing what we can create on the field," said Sharma in the virtual press conference.

When asked about his role of grooming the future leaders on the Indian side, Rohit explained, "I won't have that much role of telling them each and everything. They all are mature cricketers but it's just that someone needs to be around to help and guide them in difficult situations.

"I will be more than happy to do that. That is how we have grown up and come into the ranks of becoming captain. We were groomed by someone else. So, it's a natural process, everyone goes through this and we are no different here, we are same," he said.

Sharma also pointed towards pacer Jasprit Bumrah, batter KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as the future leadership picks. he said, "If you talk of Bumrah, KL, Pant, all these guys have a big role to play in India's success. At the same time, they are looked upon as leaders. They do understand what they need to do as individuals and the responsibility on their shoulders."

Rohit also talked about workload management and now that he is India's all-format captain, What would any of his or team's injuries or other things will mean to him.

"I am very clear in my mind on how I want to take this forward. Obviously, not just managing the workload, not just me, but everyone will be the key moving forward. We have seen a lot of injuries happening in our squad. We just have to be very careful with what we do with the individuals, how we rotate them and give them that break time they need from the game."

"If there is an opportunity to take a break, you will take a break and like, someone gets in and look to see how the other guy who can fill in, what sort of potential he has. Those are the things. But at the moment, it seems to be okay," concluded Sharma.

Posted By: Ashita Singh