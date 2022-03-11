Bangalore | Jagran Sports Desk: India so far have played two Pink-ball test matches (day-night matches), and have won both. Team India played the first day-night Test match against Bangladesh and second against England on their soil and got big wins in both. Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India is going to play the third day-night Test match on its soil and the team would like to continue their winning campaign.



The selection of the playing XI is also going to be important in the day-night Test match to be played in Bangalore from Saturday. Though big changes are unlikely, it has been indicated that Jayant Yadav could be dropped as Axar Patel is back in the team, who bats brilliantly along with bowling spin.

To replace Jayant in the team, along with Axar Patel, there is also Mohammed Siraj for whom Bengaluru is like a home ground as he has played many matches for RCB here.

The Pink Ball Test match is going to be held in Bengaluru for the first time and the pink SG ball will work differently than the red cherry ball. In Bangalore, the batsmen get help for the first three days, while the spinners are helped by the pitch for the last two days and this tradition is expected to continue in full swing.

Now unlike the Ahmedabad pitch, the pitch in Bangalore is made of red clay and once the cracks open, the first two days can help the fast bowlers. The temperature there will be around 30 degrees and in such a situation the cracks can open quickly. Not only this, if the match is day-night, then there will be wind in Bangalore in the evening, which will help the fast bowler to swing the ball. However, Jasprit Bumrah, the vice-captain of the Test team, did not make it clear which of these two could get a chance in the playing XI.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma