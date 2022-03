Bangalore | Jagran Sports Desk: The second day of Pink Ball Test match at M A Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru brought a remarkable laureal for star Indian batter Rishabh Pant. Rishabh surpassed Kapil Dev to score the fastest half century by an Indian in Test cricket. Pant’s half century came off 28 deliveries, surpassing 1983 World Cup winning captain’s record of hitting a Test half century in 31 balls.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma