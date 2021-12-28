Centurion (South Africa) | Jagran Sports Desk: India’s success will ball after breakthrough wicket of South Africa captain Dean Elgar was shortly thrown off the balance as Jasprit Bumrah injured his right ankle in a follow through during twelfth over of South Africa’s 1st inning.

Bumrah was visibly in a lot of pain and was taken off the ground as precaution with the physiotherapist.

However, soon after being given the primary medical care, Bumrah was back on field.

Watch | Jasprit Bumrah after suffering ankle injury

The video shared on social media by Indian cricket fans show the painful extent of Bumrah’s injury that he suffered on Day 3 on Centurion test. Although, India has a strong set of pacers for the South Africa tour, Bumrah is the top paceman India has. If an injury such as this one had incapacitated Bumrah for rest of the series, it would have been a major setback to Virat Kohli led Team India squad.

Shreyas Iyer briefly came in as Bumrah’s substitute

BCCI provided an update on Bumrah's injury through a Twitter post. "Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute." BCCI said in its post.

Update: Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings.



The medical team is monitoring him at the moment.



Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute.#SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian pacers continued to trouble the South Africans as Shami returned to send back Aiden Markram, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed Rassie Van der Dussen, with the hosts down by five wickets after scoring above fifty runs in the ongoing inning at tea on Saturday.

Earlier, Team India were bowled out for 327, after resuming on 272/3. India lost seven wickets in the course of just 55 balls.

The batting collapse was triggered by Lungi Ngidi (6/71) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72).

