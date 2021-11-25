Kanpur/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut at Kanpur’s Green Park ground on Thursday against New Zealand. After securing 4592 first-class runs in 54 matches at a stunning average of 52.18, the Delhi Capitals’ batting star became India’s 303rd male Test cricketer on Thursday.

🎥 A moment to cherish for @ShreyasIyer15 as he receives his #TeamIndia Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar - one of the best to have ever graced the game. 👏 👏#INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/kPwVKNOkfu — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2021

After hitting half century at his debut, Shreyas Iyer batted strong in the first inning of Team India’s match against New Zealand at Kanpur’s Green Park. He will continue India’s inning on the day 2 of the Kanpur test after securing 75* runs.

“Proud of you”, Ricky Ponting lauds Iyer receiving Test cap

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach and two-time world champion former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, Shreyas Iyer, on receiving his cap in Tests ahead of his debut against New Zealand on Thursday.

Having seen all the work you've put in over the last few years, very well deserved and only the beginning for you mate. Proud of you @ShreyasIyer15. https://t.co/Tnb3xZNXhX — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 25, 2021

Ponting and Iyer have worked closely in IPL franchise Delhi Capitals’ camp. Iyer received his Test cap from batting legend Sunil Gavaskar before the game began on Thursday in Kanpur. “Having seen all the work you’ve put in over the last few years, very well deserved and only the beginning for you mate. Proud of you,” Ricky Ponting said.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss for India in Kanpur and chose to bat first on a flat wicket at Green Park. India lost four wickets in quick succession before Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer put India at a spot of fight with their partnership. The Day 1 of Kanpur test match was stopped early on at 4:30 PM due to bad lights. At the end of first day, India has put 258 runs on the scoreboard with the loss of four wickets. Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja will continue India’s inning after securing 75* and 50*runs each respectively.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma