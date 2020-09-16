Kohli took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures of him chilling out in the pool with the RCB teammates.

New Delhi | Jagran sports Desk: Ahead of the BCCI-T-20 league, Bangalore team captain Virat Kohli was seen enjoying a “proper day at the pool” with teammates Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Pawan Negi.

The T-20 tournament will begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, and the Banglaore team will be team will be looking to bring about a change in its fortunes and deliver the trophy to its loyal and massive fan base.

The team will be playing its first match against Hyderabad on September 21. Days ahead of the match, he captioned the post: "A proper day at the pool yesterday." Take a look at the pictures:

Kohli is seen lying on his back on a recliner, giving out the victory sign.

Kohli is seen with teammates Pawan Negi and Gurkeerat Singh Mann at the pool side.

Impressed with Kohli's chiselled muscles, actor Varun Dhawan commented “Ripped.”

The thirteenth edition of the BCCI’s T-20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. All eight teams have settled into their respective hubs following COVID testing and started practising ahead of the opening match.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been leading the charge in the nets for the Bangalore team. Despite having some of the best names from the cricketing world all through the past 12 seasons, including Kohli, South African batsman AB de Villiers and Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle, the team has never lifted the Indian T-20 league trophy.

