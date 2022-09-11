In Heart-Warming Gesture, Shahnawaz Dahani Gifts His Jersey To Sri Lankan Fan Before Asia Cup 2022 Final | Watch

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was seen in promoting happiness and smile -- the best sports is known for -- among the cricketing fans ahead of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium. Before the start of the summit clash, Dahani gifted his jersey to a differently-abled Sri Lankan fan on the stadium and won heart on internet.

A wonderful moment before the match@ShahnawazDahani gives his jersey to a 🇱🇰 fan #AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/4RlIflx8OM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 11, 2022

Dahani is not a part of Pakistan's playing XI for the final clash. In the tournament, he played just two games -- against India and Hong Kong -- and only got a single wicket.

Coming back to the final, Pakistan won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first. Batting first Sri Lanka posted 170/6 in their 20 overs despite having a tottering start. Banuka Rajapaksa starred with the bat as he smashed unbeaten 71 off 45 balls studded with three sixes and 6 fours. Wanindu Hasaranga played a cameo innings of 36 runs off 21 balls.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf scalped three wickets while Naseem Shah, Sadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed bagged a wicket each.

Sri Lanka retained the same playing XI that includes an additional off-spinner in Dhananjaya de Silva to supplement Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Pakistan made two changes from the team that was bowled out for 121 in the last game against Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Shadab Khan and fast bowler Naseem Shah, who both starred in their team’s sensational one-wicket win over Afghanistan, returned in place of Hasan Ali and Usman Qadir.