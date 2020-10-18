New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Dwayne Bravo may not be available for selection for two weeks after suffering a groin injury during match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, the team’s coach Stephen Fleming informed after the match.

The development is a major blow to the Chennai-based franchise, which need to win at least four of their next five matches to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020. The team had failed to defend 17 off the last 6 balls against Delhi after Bravo could not bowl the last over due to the injury.

“Unfortunately, Dwayne Bravo got injured so he could not bowl the last over, naturally he is a death bowler. That’s the way our season has been going. We are having challenges thrown at us. Jadeja was not planned to bowl at the death, but with Bravo getting injured, we did not have any other option,” Fleming said during the post-match press conference.

“Bravo seems to have a right groin injury. Obviously, it was serious enough yo keep him from coming back to the field. He is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over. That’s pretty much for what he in the team for. He would have to be reassessed going forward. At this stage, you would imagine that it would take few days or a couple of weeks,” he added.

In the absence of Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja had bowled the final over and was hit for three sixes by Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel.

Chennai are currently placed sixth in the points table, with just three wins in nine matches and a net run rate of -0.386

Posted By: Lakshay Raja