In A Heartwarming Moment, Hardik Meets His In-Laws For First Time | Watch

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is having a ball of a time be it on-filed or off-field. The Indian team star is currently enjoying the form of his life since the Asia Cup and continued the legacy in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia.

Hardik is always in the headlines for the performance he gives on the field but the married man is always ready to perform the family duties whenever the occasion demands. The 28-year is a father of a son named Agastya, who was born on July 31, 2020. Hardik and Natasa Stankovic exchanged rings in January 2020 and tied the knot in May the same year.

The all-rounder posted a video of himself meeting her wife Natasa's family for the first time and it was a adorable moment seeing both Hardik and his in-laws in smile.

Taking to Twitter, Hardik shared a video and captioned the post, "From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats’ (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these."

From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats’ (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these pic.twitter.com/ZrPcxJsUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 26, 2022

"I knew that he will come. I knew he will come today. I heard. I'm so happy. Let me look at you. Aww so sweet. I knew when you told to Goca to keep quiet I knew that Hardik will come," Natasa's mother (Rada)heard saying in the video.

Hardik said, "I saw your husband sitting without t-shirt."

"How are you?", asked Natasa's father (Goksi) to Hardik.

When the all-rounder asked why are you wearing shirt, he replied,"They forced me to (pointing towards her daughter who was filming the moment)."

Hardik smashed 30-ball 71*, 9 and 25 not out in the three-match series against Australia which concluded on Sunday. He will next be seen in action against South Africa in the first T20I which will be played on September 28.

Hardik is India's biggest asset for the next month's T20 World Cup in Australia. His ability to bat in the middle-order and can also contribute with four overs in bowling makes him a vital cog in India's squad.