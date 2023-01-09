'I'm Very Sceptical About Jasprit Bumrah's Comeback': Irfan Pathan

Indian fans have to wait for the pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's return on the field as he has been ruled of the ODIs against Sri Lanka on Monday. The speedster is yet to attain full fitness and require more time to recover from a back injury. Bumrah was added to the squad for the three-match ODIs against Sri Lanka last week. Ahead of the first ODI in Guwahati, BCCI issued a statement that Bumrah will not be part of the series as a 'precautionary measure'.

"Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," BCCI said in a statement.

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to a back injury. He missed the Asia Cup and also the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Reacting to the news, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said he is doubtful of Bumrah's return but hopes to see the pacer fully fit as a bowler of his stature is very rare.

"Look I'm very sceptical about Jasprit Bumrah's comeback, I'm hoping that he will not have an injury effect on his bowling. But I really hope that he is fully fit, more than 100 percent fit, which is what I want to look at because a player like Bumrah, is very important to the Indian team," Pathan said on the 'Follow the Blues' show on Star Sports.

"For him to play consistently and remain fit is of utmost importance because to find a player of his quality is very rare, so to manage him and for him to manage his body and to keep his fitness levels on top as well as to keep his mind on recovering from his stress injury and go under rehabilitation, and to continue to grow and move forward as a cricketer is of vital importance not only to Bumrah but for the team management as well," Pathan added.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. India won the T20I series 2-1 after winning the final match by 91 runs in Rajkot on Saturday.