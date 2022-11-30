I'm Just 25, Do Comparison When I Turn 30-32: Rishabh Pant On His White-Ball Records | Watch

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has commented on his white-ball form and said that his records are not that bad in the format and making comparisons with others is too early for him.

Ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand, Pant had a conversation with commentator Harsha Bhogle on his limited-overs form and Down Under tour.

"Sir, the record is just a number. My white-ball numbers are not that bad okay," Pant said on Prime Video in a reply to Bhogle when the latter mentioned that your Test records are better than limited-overs format.

"Comparison does not make sense right now, I am just 24-25 years age of age. If you want to do the comparison, you can maybe do it when I am 30-32. Before that, the comparison does not make sense to me," he added.

Rishabh Pant interview with Harsha Bhogle before 3rd ODI against NZ talking about rain, batting position, stats and scrutiny over T20i performance & WK drills. #NZvINDonPrime pic.twitter.com/TjOUdnPTCz — S H I V A M 🇧🇷 (@shivammalik_) November 30, 2022

Further, India's vice-captain for the New Zealand tour Pant talked about his favourite batting position in the ODIs and T20Is.

"I would like to open the batting in T20Is, and in ODIs, I would like to bat at No.4 or 5. In Tests, I am batting at No.5 only. Obviously, the game plan changes when you are batting at different positions, but at the same time, the coach and captain think about what is best for the team and where the player can contribute the most. Wherever I get the opportunity, I will try to do my best," Pant said ahead of the third ODI.

"In ODIs, you do not need to premeditate much, but you have to do that in T20s," he added.

In the third ODI, Pant played a knock of 10 runs and failed to better his record in the series. The wicketkeeper, who is getting the nod ahead of experienced Sanju Samson, has been struggling with a lean patch as he only scored 6, 11 and 15 in the tour so far.

New Zealand bowled out India for 219 in 47.3 overs as Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell scalped three wickets each.



For India, Washington Sundar smashed 51 while Shreyas Iyer contributed 49 runs to post a respectable total after being asked to bat first in the final ODI.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI. The second match got washed out due to the rain.