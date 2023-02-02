'I'm Coming': Usman Khawaja Boards Flight To India After Visa Approved

Australia opening batter Usman Khawaja boarded a flight to India on Thursday following a delayed approval of his visa. He will join his teammates in Bengaluru ahead of the four-match Test series against India.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson on Thursday confirmed Khawaja's visa had been approved overnight and he was on a morning flight from Melbourne to Bengaluru.

Taking to Instagram Khawaja posted a picture of him on a flight and captioned the post, "India meh arah hoon."

On Wednesday, Khawaja missed his flight to India due to a visa delay. He was the only member of the squad left to board the flight to India after the second batch of players and support staff left for Bengaluru.

As per media reports, Khawaja's passport and visa were handed over to a Cricket Australia (CA) representative late on Wednesday night in Melbourne.

Earlier on Wednesday, Khawaja posted a famous meme on Instagram and wrote, "Me waiting for my Indian Visa like... #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow."

In the recently announced Cricket Australia awards, Khawaja was named Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year. He scored 1275 runs at 79.68 including five centuries in 2022.

The 36-year-old will join the Australian squad in Bengaluru where they will assemble for the four-day training camp in Alur before heading to Nagpur for the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors have opted out of a tour match citing practice pitches will not give a taste of the Test match wicket.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Nagpur from February 9.