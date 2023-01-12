'I'll Be Strongly Considering My Future In BBL': Rashid Khan Reacts After Australia Pull Out Of ODI Series

Afghanistan T20I skipper Rashid Khan on Thursday said he will be 'strongly considering his future in Big Bash League' after Australia withdrew from the ODI series citing Taliban's curbs on women's rights.

The 24-year-old spinner said he doesn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with his presence in the BBL. Talismanic spinner plays for Adelaide Strikers in Australia's T20 league BBL. His presence has been constant in the league for many years.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Cricket! The only hope for the country. Keep politics out of it."

"I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," Rashid said in a statement on Twitter.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also issued a statement and said they will write to International Cricket Council about the issue.

"Afghanistan Cricket Board is extremely disappointed and saddened by the pathetic statement of Cricket Australia to withdraw from Afghanistan’s home three-match ODI series in March and will officially write to the International Cricket Council about the issue," ACB said.

More: https://t.co/ODjzX0Guf1 pic.twitter.com/e8xFdzstvf — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 12, 2023

"Cricket Australia's decision to withdraw from upcoming matches against Afghanistan is coming after consultation and potential enforcement from the Australian Government which is an unfortunate attempt to enter the realm of politics and politicize the sport. By prioritizing political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship, Cricket Australia is undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations.

"The decision to withdraw from playing the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact on the development and growth of cricket in Afghanistan as well as will affect the love and passion of the Afghan nation for the game," it added.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia announced that the men's team will not take part in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which was scheduled to be played in March, in UAE following the Taliban's restrictions over women's rights.

"This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," Cricket Australia statement read.

"Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," it added.