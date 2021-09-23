New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 33rd match of the IPL season was 14 played between Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets, chasing the target of 134 in 17.5 overs at the Dubai International Stadium. Opting to bat first, SRH had a shaky start and shaky finish as DC restricted SRH to 134.

Chasing a modest target of 134, DC enjoyed a good start as they lost just one wicket in the powerplay and scored 39 runs. Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan along with skipper Rishabh innings helped Delhi Capitals to walk home with a victory. The match on Wednesday witnessed was many ups and downs and a lot of points to talk about.

Dhawan, Iyer's winning innings

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer batted aggressively as they played innings of 47 and 42 and completed a fine half-century partnership to provide Delhi Capitals with a win against SRH.

Anrich Nortje delivered 8 fastest balls of IPL

The 27-year-old fast bowler Anrich bowled eight fastest balls 2021's IPL in the match against SRH on Wednesday. In his first match of IPL 2021, he bowled 4 deliveries over 150kmph with the fastest being 151.2kmph.

Delhi Capitals on top of points table

With a win against SRH, Delhi Capitals have climbed back to the top of the table with 14 points from 9 matches. Delhi Capitals with their 7th win in the 14th season of IPl have almost secured their place in qualifiers.

SRH lost 7 games out of the first 8

With defeat against DC, SRH has dropped down to the eighth position on the points table and has become the first team in the 14th season of IPL to lose 7 games out of the 8 matches.

Shreyas Iyer's dual milestone

Shreyas Iyer played his 150th match in the Indian Premier League. The Batsman made his 150th match even more special by scoring 47 runs. With the winning six against SRH on Wednesday Shreyas completed 4000 runs in the T20 format.

