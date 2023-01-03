‘If You Think Rohit, Kohli Will Win You World Cup, That Will Never Happen': Kapil Dev's Blunt Take On Indian Team

Former India skipper Kapil Dev believes that reliance on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alone cannot win World Cup for Men in Blue as it requires a team effort to clinch any title.

The veteran World Cup-winning captain feels not only players but also the selectors and coaches have to take tough calls if they want to add another trophy to their cabinet. The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) is focusing on this year's ODI World Cup in India and also the 2024 T20 World Cup after the debacles in two ICC events.

"If you want to win the World Cup, the coach, selectors, and team management will have to make some tough decisions. Personal interests will have to take a backseat and they will need to think about the team. Aap Virat pe, Rohit pe ya 2-3 players pe bharosa karenge ki wo hume World Cup jeetayenge toh aisa kabhi bhi nahi ho sakta (If you think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and 2-3 players will win us the World Cup then that's never going to happen)," Kapil told ABP News.

"You should believe in your team. Do we have such a team? Definitely. Do we have certain match winners? Yes, of course! We have players who can win the World Cup," he added.

Kapil expressed that rather than building a team around 2-3 players the management should focus on keeping 5-6 players at the core to reduce the dependency on the likes of Kohli and Rohit.

"There are always a couple of players who turn out to be the pillars of your side. The team revolves around them but we need to break that and build at least 5-6 players like that. That's why I say, you can't depend on Virat and Rohit. You need players who fulfil each of their responsibilities. The youngsters will need to come forward and say 'it is our time'," the legendary all-rounder said.

"The biggest positive is that the World Cup will happen in India. Nobody knows the conditions better than we do. For the last 8-10 years, Rohit and Virat have been two of the most important cricketers for India," he added.



The 2023 ODI World Cup has been touted as the last for many senior players including Rohit and Kohli but the former all-rounder added that the duo can continue only if they work hard.

"Many have started to ask the question if this will be Virat and Rohit's last World Cup. I believe they can play but they will need to work really hard. Fitness will play a key role. There are a lot of youngsters coming up, will they be able to compete with them? There is a question mark but it depends on how they want to play their game. There is no shortage of ability," Kapil said.

India opener Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the three T20Is against Sri Lanka and will return for the ODIs commencing on January 10.