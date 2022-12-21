'If You Do This Again, I'll Send You Back Home': Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Fiery Chat With Teammate On AUS Tour

INDIA legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has been widely known for his on and off-field calmness but the veteran cricketer has revealed an instance when he gave a warning to one of his teammates as captain on the Australia tour.

In an event, Sachin recalled the memory of his playing days when he gave the ultimate warning to his junior teammate when he misfield during India's tour of Australia. However, the 'Master Blaster' maintained his calm but also conveyed a serious message to the teammate about his mistake.

“I was the captain of the team and we are on a tour of Australia. One of the junior players -- it was his first tour -- he was carried away, he was playing around with the crowd, and where it was a single, he ended up giving away two runs. So, I calmly called him after the over, put my arm around him. No one else knew what I was telling him but he knew that he cannot afford to do that agan. Because I said, 'if you do this again, I will send you back home. You will not go back to hotel, you will be back in India',” Tendulkar revealed in an event conducted by Infosys.

“Nothing is compromised when you play for India. This is a huge honour. There are millions of people aspiring to be in your spot. Don't take it for granted,” the former India cricketer further said.

The 49-year-old batter is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time in cricketing history. His run charts in Tests and ODIs are still unmatched. He is the highest run-scorer in international cricket with 15, 921 Test runs while he amassed 18, 426 runs in ODIs. The classic batter also holds the record of smashing 100 international centuries.

Sachin captained India for a brief period which included 25 Tests and only guided the side to victory on four occasions while losing nine games - 12 matches ended in a draw. He also led India in 73 ODIs and maintained a poor record with just 23 wins.