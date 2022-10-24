'If They Think They Can Win World Cup Without Virat, It’s Not Possible': Inzamam ul-haq

Former Pakistan legendary batter Inzamam ul-Haq heaped praises on star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who played a match-winning 82-run knock against Babar Azam-led side to register a four-wicket in a high-intensity encounter at the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The veteran Pakistan batter feels that India can't win the T20 World Cup without Kohli performing for the Men in Blue.

“The Indian team is dangerous only on one condition: when Virat plays brilliantly. I am telling this clearly. There are many factors and people term other batsmen as dangerous but for me, Virat is zabardast.[magnificient]. If India has to win the World Cup, Virat’s performance like this can win them the World Cup. If they think that they can win the World Cup without Virat, it’s not possible,” Inzamam-ul-Haq said on his YouTube channel.

“Some players cannot win matches despite scoring runs but there are some players who win such matches for their teams single-handedly and under pressure. Virat [Kohli] is such a player and has his own class,” Inzamam-ul-Haq said.

Inzamam believes that India's batting relies heavily on Kohli and his sublime form in the T20 World Cup will help the side in the tournament.

“Indian performance is related to only one person. That’s Virat Kohli. India was struggling for a long time due to Virat’s poor form. Now he has come back and it gives India an edge in upcoming matches in the World cup. The good thing for India is that Virat has regained his form. And it happened in such a match against Pakistan. It could have happened in any World Cup match. But it happened in the first match against Pakistan only,” Inzamam said.

India lost four wickets at the score of 31 in 6.1 overs but Kohli and Hardik Pandya built ab 113-run partnership to set the stage for the 160-run chase. Pandya scored 40 runs while Kohli remained not out on 82.

“Both Virat and Pandya were playing well in the partnership. The main thing was that Kohli maintained the flow after the fall of Pandya’s wicket. He did not let pressure overtake his mind. He had the pressure that he is a well-set batsman but the way he played the last two overs was his class. The two sixes he hit off Haris Rauf, that was some class,” Inzamam said.