'If The Government Says Don't Go To India, We'll Not Go': PCB Chairman On World Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has cleared the air regarding their team's travel to India for the next year's ODI World Cup.

The newly appointed PCB chief mentioned that the final call to send the Pakistan team to play the 2023 World Cup will be taken by the government.

Earlier, Ramiz Raja threatened to pull out of the showpiece event if India didn't come to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

"If the government says don't go to India, we will not go. These are decisions only taken at the government level; the PCB can only seek clarity," Sethi said on Monday while speaking to reporters in Karachi.

"Where Pakistan and India's cricket relations are concerned, let's be clear. (The)decisions on whether to play or not play tour or not tour are always taken at the government level," he added.

Sethi further added that he is in contact with the Asian Cricket Council, which holds the Asia Cup, for the next year's continental cup which Pakistan is scheduled to host.

"I will see what the situation is and then move forward. Any decision we take, we have to make sure we are not isolated," Sethi said.

Commenting on former PCB chairman Raza returning to commentary box he said, "I have a lot of respect for Ramiz and we would never oppose him returning to the commentary box."

Sethi also said that he was in touch with Pakistan's former head coach, Mickey Arthur as he wanted him back.

"Mickey is presently contracted with Derbyshire and I have spoken to him. The situation will become clear in the next 8-10 days and we have sought his advice on the new coaching setup for the team.

"When he (Arthur) was with the team, he did a lot of good work and he was responsible for pushing Babar Azam forward. He also maintained a lot of discipline and fitness in the team. I believe he will be good for the team again if he is available," Seth concluded.