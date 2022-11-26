'If India Won't Come For Asia Cup Then...': PCB Chief Confirms Pakistan's Stance For 2023 ODI World Cup

Former player and Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Ramiz Raza said that if the Indian cricket team doesn't take part in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year, their team will also not play in the ICC ODI World Cup in India.

He finally addressed the issue saying that "Our position is blunt that if they (Indian team) come then we will go to the World Cup, if they don't come then let them do it. Let them play without Pakistan. If Pakistan does not participate in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will see it? We will adopt an aggressive approach, our team is showing performance, we have defeated the biggest business-making cricket team in the world, and we have played the final of the T20 World Cup."

"I have always said that we have to improve the economy of Pakistan cricket and that will only happen when our team performs well, we have done it in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Beat India, we beat India in the Asia Cup, Pakistan cricket team has beaten the board of billion dollar economy twice in one year," Ramiz Raza was quoted by Urdu News.

Meanwhile, his statement came after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah earlier had said that the Indian team will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup scheduled to be held in 2023 and rather suggested that the venue will be shifted to UAE.

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah had said last month after BCCI's 91st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.

"It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue."

Netizens School Raja For His Remark:

However, Raja's remark backfired massively as several fans have schooled him on social media. Watch some reactions here

Ramiz first see this pic.twitter.com/RZdEA2I2qQ — Rocky choudhary (@RRc70192550) November 25, 2022

Ramiz Raja should understand empty rhetoric will not cut ice with ICC as India is too powerful — sakthi. 🇮🇳 (@sakthi1964) November 25, 2022

It is like saying, India is not in the fifa wc, so not a single Indian will watch it 😉 — Akshay Kohli 👑 (@vk26_2007) November 25, 2022

Besides the Asia Cup next year, reportedly, the neighbouring country is also scheduled to host the Champions Trophy in 2025. Since the return of international cricket in their country, the Champions Trophy will be the first ICC event to be scheduled in Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan last hosted a multi-nation event in 2009 (Asia Cup).