New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Monday said he would like to take on any leadership opportunity if comes his way. Bumrah said he will be honoured to take on as India's Test Captain if asked.

With Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure in all formats coming to an end following his resignation from Test leadership, there are questions about who could be his long-term successor considering that Rohit Sharma will be 35 next year.

“If given an opportunity, it will be an honor and I don’t see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah said in a press conference ahead of the ODI series against South Africa starting Wednesday.

In the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa, Bumrah will act as a deputy to KL Rahul. Ahead of the series, Bumrah said taking responsibility and helping teammates comes naturally to him.

“I look at this situation in the same manner…taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind."

Bumrah also commented on Kohli's quitting Test Captaincy and said we respect Kohli’s decision to give up Test captaincy and were duly informed by the star batter.

“See, I am not here to give a judgement about his decision. But yes, it’s a personal decision and we respect his decision. He knows how his body is reacting and what frame of mind he is in. We respect that and it’s been an immense pleasure to play under his leadership as I made my Test debut."

"As I have spoken before, he brings a lot of energy to the side. He will always be a leader in the group and his contribution has been immense and will be immense going further as well," added Bumrah.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh