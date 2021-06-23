So in case of a draw, who will be declared a winner? Will it be New Zealand since they command the top position in the ICC Test rankings or will it be decided on some other criterion? Read Here.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With India’s middle-order put to test in Rose Bowl on the final “reserve day” of the World Test Championship’s final, chances that the crucial final may end in a draw are significant. In what has now become a six-day affair, two full days’ worth of games were washed out due to persistent rain in Southampton. Chances are, if New Zealand does not bowl out India by the end of the first session or the beginning of the second session of the day, the match may well end in a draw.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that India and New Zealand will be declared joint-winners of the World Test Championship final, in case the match ends in a draw or even in case of a tie.

Following this, the winners’ amount of $1.6 million will be divided equally between the two teams. The ICC World Test Championship mace will also be shared in case of a draw. Reports have suggested that instead of being taken home by either of the country’s cricket teams, the ICC World Test Championship mace will be kept inside the ICC headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

ICC in 2019 had launched a 2-year cycle of test cricket world championship in which two best performing teams after playing six test series in two years were to make it to the finals of the championship. However, all top nine test teams could not play six test series in total over the course of two years due to restrictions in place in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. International Cricket Council (ICC) then announced the top 2 Test Cricket teams as the finalists of World Test Championship.

New Zealand (1) and India (2) continued to hold the top positions in the ICC Test rankings till the end of the two-year cycle of test cricket world championship, following which the two teams are playing the final of ICC World Test Championship, the first in International Cricket’s history of 144 years so far.

