New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The evil of racism allegedly came to hit the Gentlemen’s game once again on Tuesday as the in-stadium crowd reportedly hurled abuses at New Zealand cricketers. Following the complaint, two spectators were ejected from the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton, England on the fifth day of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.

The racially charged abuses were reportedly shouted against New Zealand’s Ross Taylor. "We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players," a spokesperson for the International Cricket Council said, adding that "Our security team was able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground".

A report on Wellington, New Zealand-based website stuff.co.nz had first found that the International Cricket Council (ICC) received a complaint on Twitter from a fan watching the match on television.

"@ICCMediaComms hey folks, is there anyone at the ground taking note of crowd behaviour? There is a patron yelling abuse at the NZ team. There's been some pretty inappropriate stuff throughout the day, including reports of racist abuse directed at LRPL Taylor," a tweet from the complainant Dominic da Souza read.

The complainant added that the abuses were really audible during the live coverage. “It's been mentioned by quite a few viewers here in NZ. Because it's only a small crowd, it's transmitting really clearly,” the complainant said.

Claire Furlong, General Manager, Marketing and Communications, ICC responded back to the complainant on the micro-blogging site and informed about the action that was taken against the people in question.

Fan claims even Kane Williamson was also shouted at:

Not just Ross Taylor, WTC final viewers also claimed to have heard shouts being hurled at New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. “I clearly heard them shouting something at Kane. I remember it was during the first session and perhaps Ashwin was the bowler. Kane even shouted back "No" for some reason. It is definitely serious if they can grab the attention of a cool personality like Kane Williamson,” claimed a user on Twitter.

Team India finished the fifth day at 64/2 with Tim Southee claiming the wickets of the Indian openers in the third and final session. India has taken a lead of 32 with captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 8 and 12 respectively. The match will enter its final day on Wednesday through “reserve day” criteria established by the ICC to cover up for the hours lost due to events like rain during the match.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan