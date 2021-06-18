ICC WTC Final 2021: Here it is noteworthy to mention that Southampton is one of those rare grounds in England where the pitch assists the spinners.

Southampton (England) | Jagran Sports Desk: Nearly after two years and over 50 Test matches, the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) will be played between India and New Zealand from Friday at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Both India and New Zealand are ready for the key clash in the 144-year history of Test cricket. While both the teams have some quality pacers, experts and cricket pundits feel that the spinners at The Rose Bowl might play an important role in the ICC WTC final.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that Southampton is one of those rare grounds in England where the pitch assists the spinners. English off-spinner Moeen Ali had also stunned India in 2014 and 2018 when he claimed eight and nine wickets in the two games, helping his side win comfortably.

However, the weathermen have predicted that rain might play a crucial role in the game that might change the outcome of the final. So here's a detailed report of the pitch and weather conditions of Southampton.

Pitch report:

Ahead of the final, head groundsman at Southampton Simon Lee has said that the pitch might have some pace and bounce in the initial few days. However, he has said that the pitch will provide some assistance for spinners in the latter half of the game.

"We all want is a good pitch that offers an even contest between the teams. Pace just makes red-ball cricket exciting, and I want to produce a pitch where the cricket lovers have to watch every ball if they miss something. The pitches dry out very quickly, and it can help it spin as well," he told ESPNcricinfo.

Weather report:

Though the weather in England is usually unpredictable, the weathermen have said that rain will play a crucial role in the game. According to the weather report, the skies will remain cloudy for most of the day on June 18 with slight thunderstorms and light showers.

On June 18, the weather will improve with the Sun coming out. However, there is a fair chance of rain and thunderstorm. On June 19 and 20, there will be a few clouds with some thunderstorms.

June 21 will remain cloudy but there is no chance of rain or thunderstorm. However, rain is once again expected on June 22 with a wind speed of 32 km per hour.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma