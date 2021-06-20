ICC WTC Final 2021: Here it must be mentioned that though New Zealand have not fielded a spinner, India have decided to go with two spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in the world to play the game of cricket. Nicknamed as 'Warny', the former Australian legend had terrorised batsmen across the world with his turners and googlies for nearly two decades.

Due to his abilities, many young spinners idolise Warne and try to emulate him. However, Warne, who has picked up over 700 Test wickets, also had to face the wrath of a fan after a Twitter user asked him "how spin actually works".

Recently, Warne had said given an opinion over New Zealand's decision not to play a spinner at The Rose Bowl in Southampton against India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

"Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India makes anything more than 275/300! The match is over unless weather comes in!," he had tweeted.

However, a fan, who goes by the name Macca on Twitter, didn't like his opinion asked whether he knows "how spin works".

"Shane do you understand how spin works? The pitch gets dry... this pitch won't get dry because for the rest of the test, there is due to be rain," the fan tweeted.

While several former cricketers and fans reacted to this, it was the reaction of former India opener Virender Sehwag that caught the eyes of everyone. Sehwag, who is known for his witty replies on Twitter, asked the Australian legend to frame that response and try to understand spin.

"Frame this, Shane Warne and try to understand some spin," he tweeted.

Frame this, @ShaneWarne and try to understand some spin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jHpacxg9CQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

Here it must be mentioned that though New Zealand have not fielded a spinner, India have decided to go with two spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Notably, the pitch curator had earlier also hinted that the pitch might favour the spinners in latter half of the game.

Playing XI of both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tom Latham (vc), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma