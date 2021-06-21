ICC WTC Final 2021, India vs New Zealand: However, as per Accuweather, things aren't too bright as the rain is expected to play spoilsport in the first and third session of day 4.

Southampton (England) | Jagran Sports Desk: The final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) currently hangs in balance. While New Zealand holds an upper hand, India would be buoyed by getting Devon Conway in the fag at the end of the day 3. Day 4 is likely going to be the deciding day of the game but only if the weather stays suitable for play.

However, as per Accuweather, things aren't too bright as the rain is expected to play spoilsport in the first and third session of day 4. Accuweather suggests that rain is inevitable and will continue interrupting the match frequently.

The humidity is also expected to be high with the temperature hovering around 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, making it difficult for the players. However, the cloudy weather might help the pacers if the rain stays away.

New Zealand slightly ahead in the game

While India got Conway (54 off 152 balls) in the fag end of day 3, the Kiwis are slightly ahead in the game as they trail by just 116 runs with eight wickets in hand. Only Ravichandran Ashwin (1/20) and Ishant Sharma (1/19) have been able to pick wickets.

On the other hand, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah didn't have a good day 3 as they failed to pick wickets, having a rare off day.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 217 all out in 92.1 overs (Virat Kohli 44, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Rohit Sharma 34; Kyle Jamieson 5/31, Neil Wagner 2/40, Trent Boult 2/47).

New Zealand 1st Innings: 101 for 2 in 49 overs (Devon Conway 54, Tom Latham 30; Ishant Sharma 1/19, R Ashwin 1/20).

Playing XI of both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tom Latham (vc), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma