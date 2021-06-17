ICC WTC Final 2021, India vs New Zealand: As India and New Zealand lock horns for the inaugural ICC WTC final, here is a look at Dream XI, probable playing XI and squads of both teams.

Southampton (England) | Jagran Sports Desk: With an aim to win his maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy, skipper Virat Kohli and his men would clash with a rejuvenated New Zealand, which will be led by Kane Williamson, in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) at The Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

Kohli, who is statistically India's most successful Test captain, has not able to win an ICC trophy since taking over the mantle from Mahendra Singh Dhoni which does not do justice to the champion performer that he has been for a decade.

The WTC final provides Kohli and his men to win their first ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy that was also held in England. However, they would face a tough challenge from New Zealand, who would be buoyed by their recent 1-0 Test win over England in their own backyard.

So as India and New Zealand lock horns for the inaugural ICC WTC final, here is a look at Dream XI, probable playing XI and squads of both teams:

Dream XI for ICC WTC Final:

Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Ross Taylor, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Tim Southee

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc) Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (vc and wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Will Young, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner

India 15-member Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk) and Umesh Yadav

New Zealand 15-member Squad: Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (vc and wk), Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk) and Will Young

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma