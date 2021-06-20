ICC WTC Final 2021, India vs New Zealand: While the first day of the final was completely washed out, day 2 was regularly interrupted by frequent rains before being called off early due to bad light.

Southampton (England) | Jagran Sports Desk: The final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) is underway between India and New Zealand at The Rose Bowl but the fans have not been able to see much action between the two teams due to the consistent rains in Southampton.

While the first day of the final was completely washed out, day 2 was regularly interrupted by frequent rains before being called off early due to bad light. However, fans can see more action on day 3 as the weather in Southampton is expected to stay dry on Saturday.

As per Accuweather, the weather in Southampton is expected to remain partly sunny from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday. However, light rains are expected in the afternoon.

"Saturday 19th looks largely dry for Southampton," said the United Kingdom (UK) Meteorological department, as reported by The Hindu. "But there is a strong signal for heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. The rain won’t be continuous, but most areas will probably see heavy rain at times during the two days".

India battle hard against New Zealand pacers

On day 2, the Indian batsmen battled hard against the Kiwi pacers. While Rohit Sharma (34) and Shubman Gill (28) gave a solid start to India, the captain-vice captain duo of Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (29*) ensured that the team does not lose wickets in the fag end of day 2.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson (1/14) has been the pick of the bowlers. On the other hand, Neil Wagner (1/28) and Trent Boult (1/32) have also bowled beautifully to ensure that the Indian batsmen do not take the game away from them.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings 146 for 3 in 64.4 overs (Virat Kohli 44 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 29 batting, Rohit Sharma 34, Trent Boult 1/32, Kyle Jamieson 1/14, Neil Wagner 1/28) vs New Zealand.

