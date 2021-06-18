WTC Final 2021: However, even if a day’s game gets washed out completely, fans will get to see a five-day test match, making the length of a test match affair be that of six days if one day gets wasted in a washout.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited World Test Championship’s final between India and New Zealand is here and the first session of the day has been declared a ‘washout’ already. Fans not just from India and New Zealand, but all across the world are looking forward with excitement and anticipation to know which one of the two will take home the first World Test Championship trophy in 144-year-old International Cricket’s history so far.

However, even if a day’s game gets washed out completely, fans will get to see a five-day test match, making the length of a test match affair be that of six days if one day gets wasted in a washout. That’s exactly what a ‘Reserve Day’ means.

What the ICC states about Reserve Day?

International Cricket Council (ICC) has designated June 23rd as a Reserve Day for World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand scheduled to be played out between 18-22 June. The sixth day can only be used if the lost time cannot be recovered normal provisions, ICC official statement suggests.

What are the other ways to recover the lost time?

There are a few ways used by the test-playing teams worldwide to make up for the time lost due to events such as rain, poor lights or non-hospitable playing conditions. They are –

1. The day’s game is extended by 30 minutes if the teams fail to bowl 90 overs in the designated time.

2. The next day’s game is started 30 minutes early to make up for the time lost.

If the time lost is not recovered by using the above two methods then the ‘Reserve Day’ provision will be used in the World Test Championship final in Southampton.

"In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day," the ICC had said in a statement last month.

The WTC final is the culmination of the two-year-long inaugural Test championship organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), starting 2019. Team India and New Zealand have made it to the finals to fight for $1.6 million in prize money and an iconic Test Match. The losing team will get $800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition. The two sides will split the total prize money of $2.4 million if the result remains a draw.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan