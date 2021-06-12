ICC WTC Final 2021: Though both India and New Zealand look well-equipped for the finals, fans and cricket pundits would be keeping an eye on some of the special players, who have impressed everyone over the last couple of years.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After nearly two years, world cricket has finally arrived at the finale of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) that will be played between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand at The Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

Over the past two years, cricket fans across the world saw some extraordinary and fascinating batting and bowling performances that left them thrilled and excited for the finals of the game. Though both India and New Zealand look well-equipped for the finals, fans and cricket pundits would be keeping an eye on some of the special players, who have impressed everyone over the last couple of years.

So here's a look at five players to watch out for the ICC World Test Championship final:

1. Rishabh Pant:

Pant's rise has been staggering since the fag-end of 2020. The 23-year-old wicket-keeper played a significant role in India's 2-1 win against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He also played a crucial role in the four-match Test series against England as the Men in Blue thrashed the Three Lions 3-1. Therefore, he would be one of those players to watch out for in the ICC WTC final.

2. Devon Conway:

Devon Conway, a South Africa-born cricketer, has taken the world by surprise with his debut performance against England. In just three Test innings. Conway has scored over 300 runs, including a double ton at the Lords. Surely, cricket fans, especially the Kiwis, would be hoping that the 29-year-old continues his form against India at the WTC final.

3. Jasprit Bumrah:

Bumrah's rise in international cricket has been staggering as he has emerged as the leader of the Indian bowling line-up in all formats of the game. Bumrah has been particularly lethal in the red ball game, where he has picked 83 wickets, including five 5-wicket hauls, from just 19 Tests at an average of 22.11 and strike rate of 49.1. Virat Kohli would be hoping that Bumrah continues his golden form in Test cricket when his team would meet the Kiwis in the WTC final on June 18.

4. Tim Southee:

Unlike Trent Boult, Tim Southee is one such bowler in New Zealand who has not received much fame. However, this doesn't mean that Southee is less than Boult. Unlike limited overs format, the 32-year-old pacer has been lethal in Test matches, taking over 300 wickets at an average of 28.32 in nearly 80 games. Against India, Southee has an even better record as he averages 24.46 with the ball. If Virat Kohli's men want to win the inaugural WTC final, then they would need to keep an eye on the tall lanky pacer.

5. Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli is unarguably the best across formats in modern cricket. However, the 32-year-old hasn't been able to score a century ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Kohli, who has 70 international centuries to his name, has also struggled with the bat in Tests over the past few months. However, the Indian skipper would look to regain his form and score his 71st international century when his side meets the Kiwis on June 18 in Southampton.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma